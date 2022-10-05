Europeans organize boycott of Qatar World Cup – 05/10/2022

Politicians, cities, newspapers, companies, personalities and even football federations organize a boycott against the World Cup in Qatar. The reason: the serious violations of human rights in the Gulf country.

This week, at least seven major French cities announced that their town halls will not set up screens in central squares so people can watch the games, a tradition in Europe. In Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and others, the promotion of “fan zones” was cancelled.

The first to take the decision was the city hall of Strasbourg, opening a real debate in the current world champion country.

“It is impossible for us to ignore the many alarms of NGOs about the abuse and exploitation of migrant workers,” said the mayor of Strasbourg Jeanne Barseghian. “Strasbourg, the capital of Europe and seat of the European Court of Human Rights cannot turn a blind eye to human rights being disrespected to this extent,” she added.

“It would be really difficult to have a party forgetting the dead bodies and the humanitarian situation in the aberration that is the World Cup in Qatar,” said Bordeaux Mayor Pierre Hurmic.

The idea has already started to spread across the European continent. In Lausanne, Switzerland, the city council opted for the same path. In Geneva, local politicians are also debating the cancellation of public parties.

In Belgium, the cities of Brussels, Jettte, Auderghem and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre have already announced that they will not organize big screens and some of the most traditional bars in the country have also joined the movement.

Personalities such as former player Eric Cantona and actor Vincent Lindon have already declared that they will not attend the event either, while the French newspaper Le Quotidien brought in its headline the decision to promote a boycott and the announcement that it will not send its journalists to the main event. sport on the planet.

For some, however, the offensive comes too late. Joshua Kimmich, a player from Germany, agrees with the protests. But he warns that such pressure should have come twelve years ago, when FIFA chose Qatar.

One of the biggest reasons for controversy in recent football history, the choice of Qatar to host the World Cup was made in 2010. The process was denounced for corruption, while human rights activists began to denounce the working conditions for the workers and the hundreds of deaths among the workers who built the stadiums.

Nothing, however, led FIFA to reconsider the event in the country without any football tradition. Last week, at an event in Geneva, the entity’s president, Gianni Infantino, defended that the tournament will generate “opportunities” and that 2 million tourists will arrive in the country.

Ten years ago, organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch warned about allegations of forced labor and unhealthy living conditions for stadium workers.

There was still a profound discrepancy between the income of the World Cup and the country, and the wages paid to workers, mainly from India, Nepal and the Philippines.

If the World Cup project mobilized US$ 220 billion in investments across the country, which is the fourth richest in the world, workers received only 1.30 euros per hour of work.

Last year, an investigation conducted by the British newspaper The Guardian also found that at least 6,700 migrants died in Qatar between 2010 and 2020. The World Cup organizers reject the figure.

The boycott will also involve other actions. The Football Federation of Denmark announced on Tuesday that the families of the players will not travel to Qatar to accompany the athletes.

“We don’t want to contribute to creating profit for Qatar,” the federation’s communications manager, Jakob Hoyer, told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper. “In previous editions (World Cup finals), the wives and girlfriends of the players traveled with the board, but as I said, we canceled those trips,” he explained.

Two weeks ago, the company that supplies the Danish national team’s uniforms, Hummel, revealed that the Scandinavian team’s sports equipment will be a protest against human rights violations in the country, including one of the uniforms being completely black in mourning for the victims. .