“Everything is over”, says Bolsonaro about differences with Moro

Target of criticism by the president when he left the government, ex-judge announced support for the chief executive in the 2nd round

President and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Tuesday (4.Oct.2022) that he considers his differences with former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) to be over. He denied havingaccounts to settle”. He praised the former minister of his government, who was elected senator from Paraná. Earlier, Moro announced that he will support the chief executive in the 2nd round against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Everything is over and from now on it’s a new relationship. He obviously thinks about Brazil and wants to do a good job for his country and for his State. The past is from the past, it has no accounts to settle. We have to understand each other more and more to better serve our homeland,” Bolsonaro told journalists at the Planalto Palace.

Bolsonaro said he didn’t havenothing discreditable to criticize” Moro. He claimed to have had, over the phone, a “very friendly conversation” with the former judge. The chief executive spoke with journalists accompanied by the re-elected governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), who reaffirmed his support for the president in the 2nd round of elections.

Watch (2min14sec):

“I called, let’s talk. There is no retraction. Quiet conversation. We are people who know their responsibility to their homeland. We know very well the risk that Brazil runs with the turn to the left”, said Bolsonaro.

Moro was Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Bolsonaro government, but left office accusing the president of trying to interfere with the Federal Police. He spent 1 year and 3 months as a minister and left the post in April 2020.

After Moro’s resignation, Bolsonaro directed several criticisms of the former minister. In December 2021, the president stated that Moro “went out the back door” of his government and called him “clown”, “liar” and “characterless”.

“We were wrong. We apologize. We are not committed to error. And we are evolving. I’m sure Sergio Moro will be a great senator here in Brasília, just like you [Deltan] Dallagnol [ex-procurador da Lava Jato, eleito deputado],” Bolsonaro said.

The president also claimed to have invited Moro to lunch with elected allies. The Chief Executive has made calls and meetings with candidates he supports and who have emerged victorious at the polls. The objective is to mobilize allies to reinforce the campaign in the 2nd round.

Moro tried to make a candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic viable. He left Podemos for União Brasil, but he did not get support in the party to maintain his pre-campaign for president. After deciding to run for the Senate for Paraná, Moro returned to ally himself with Bolsonaro in his campaign. “We have a common enemy”, he said in his campaign in reference to the rejection of the PT and Lula.