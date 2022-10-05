“Everything this boy says is reversed”; Flamengo fans ‘boils’ with a statement given by Cicinho

Former side does not remain silent and causes reactions even from co-workers when giving an opinion on the future of Rubro-Negro

O Flamengo knows the importance of taking advantage of these games for the Brazilian Championship, against Internacional and Cuiabá, to add points and return to the top 4, guaranteeing a direct spot in the 2023 Libertadores group stage. This Wednesday (4), the team led by Dorival Júnior plays at home against the gauchos, at 21:30.

In parallel to the games of the national of running points, Mais Querido is also thinking about the final of the Copa do Brasil, which will be next Wednesday (12), with the first game being played at Neo Química Arena. Getting ahead of the match is essential, precisely because the return match will be at Maracanã, being able to play with more tranquility if it goes well in São Paulo.

The former side cicinho, very identified with São Paulo, was one of the journalists and commentators who gave his opinion on the outcome of the national competition, but took the opportunity to praise the cariocas, provoking Alvinegro. Last Monday (3), stated that Rubro-Negro will lift the title, adding that there will be a “vexame” from Corinthians in both games.

“This Flamengo team, in the final of the Copa do Brasil, will make Corinthians embarrass themselves in a final“, said the São Paulo idol during the exhibition of the Arena SBT program, on the open channel. On the social networks, several fans criticized the statement, recalling the former player’s prediction in the semifinalswhen he said that Tricolor would massacre Fla.

Participants on the program, such as Emerson Sheik and commentator Mano, were irritated by the speech of the São Paulo idol: “That’s not possible”, said the former striker. In the previous program, Cicinho had already nailed Flamengo’s victory with ease over the team coached by Vítor Pereira.

“Corinthians will embarrass Flamengo in the final, it’s Frajola against Piu-Piu. Flamengo is the best team in Brazil, and Corinthians came limping in the final and depending on a guy like Renato Augusto, who against other teams makes the difference. Against Flamengo, there’s no way. The car, the tractor, the machine will pass. Urubuzada will swallow the Hawk. Corinthians fan, forget it, Flamengo will pass the car in the final. favorite. He’s not going to be a Brazilian champion, of the Copa do Brasil, he doesn’t put fear in anyone and he’s going to be run over in the final”concluded Cicinho.