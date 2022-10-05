Ex-Brazilian gymnastics coach sentenced to 109 years in prison for rape

posted on 10/04/2022 23:31



(credit: Reproduction/CBG)

Former coach of the Brazilian gymnastics team Fernando de Carvalho Lopes was sentenced to 109 years and eight months in prison for the rape of four athletes, including at least one minor, media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The former coach was convicted in the first instance on Monday by a court in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, near São Paulo, according to the Globo Esporte portalwho had access to the process, protected by judicial secrecy.

Carvalho Lopes, who is going to appeal on the grounds that he is innocent, and can therefore await the appeal in freedom, was convicted of assaulting four athletes, one of whom was 13 years old at the time of the events, according to a vehicle, which did not disclose the ages of the others. .

However, there are more accusations against him: four years ago, 42 athletes claimed to have been victims of moral, physical or sexual abuse by the coach in a journalistic investigation of the TV Globo program Fantástico.

Some of them participate in the judicial process as witnesses of events that would have occurred between 1999 and 2016, when the former coach ran the MESC club in São Bernardo do Campo.





Carvalho Lopes coached young gymnasts for about twenty years and was removed from the selection a month before the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, after a complaint from the parents of one of his alleged victims.

The man was part of the Brazilian team’s work group between 2014 and 2016, when he coached Diego Hypólito, silver medalist at the Rio Games, a source from the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation told AFP.

Hypólito guaranteed at the time that he was not a victim of mistreatment, but due to the wave of reports he supported the whistleblowers.

In April 2019, the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) banned Carvalho Lopes for life from engaging in any sport-related activity.

In recent years, gymnastics has been rocked by numerous scandals.

In the United States, Larry Nassar, a former national team doctor, was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting at least 265 high-level gymnasts over two decades, including star Simone Biles.

In Great Britain, Greece, Australia and New Zealand, athletes also reported different types of abuse by coaches.