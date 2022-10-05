Fabíola Reipert opened up about Regina Casé in a podcast

Fabíola Reipert opened up about Regina Casé when it comes to the press and fans of the actress Global

Fabiola Reipertwithout a doubt, is one of the best-known social columnists in Brazil, and her fame is given by always talking about the “celebrity world” in her painting “Poison Time” in the program “General balance”gives RecordTV.

Recently, Fabiola participated in the podcast “Intelligence Ltd. which is commanded by Rogério Vilela.

During a panel where Rogério reads the questions from internet users to the program’s guests, Fabíola Reipert was asked about “Who would be the most obnoxious celebrity?” she then asked: “Of all? Of all? There is no “plus”, there are several like that”– She fired.

Rogério Vilela then, in order to facilitate, explained: “One of the” She then, bluntly, revealed: ” Ah one of the people, that everyone knows, everyone that … Journalist who follows this artistic medium, other famous ones, right, fans, who is a person who is like that; Turned on the camera is one thing, turned off the camera she is someone else, it is Regina Casé, right?” – She declared.

the commander of podcast at that moment commented on another guest who went to the podcast and said the same thing about Regina Case : “Who spoke? Do I remember it here?” – He asked for his production.

Not having many conclusive answers he then stated, “Man, I think it was Régis Tadeu, and one more person, yeah” – Said Roger.

Fabíola Reipert then went on to report about the global actress: “She’s kind of, everyone knows, that she pretends, it’s a false sympathy, turned on the camera smiles, turned off the camera closed her face, understand? She is a person there that I can name”.

Fabiola Reipert then took advantage of the momentum, and pinned another famous one: “There’s also one, who pretends to be nice but isn’t, which is Cristiane Torloni. Cristiane Torloni is very sour behind the scenes. Despite her having done “It’s rock day baby” [Bordão conhecido pela atriz ao participar de uma entrevista durante uma edição do Rock in Rio] It was funny right? whoever saw it should have thought “magina she is unfriendly”, but it is! But that day she was nice– The columnist fired.

Rogério then pointed out the fact that some famous people seem to live outside reality, and at that moment Fabíola Reipert was incisive, “Do you want to be famous, do you want to earn money from fame, the dream was to be famous when you were anonymous, then when you become famous, do you get nasty? People ! From the moment that the person became famous and successful, there will be fans asking to take a picture, there will be people, as in the old days, asking for an autograph, you know? – She finished.

For those who don’t know, Regina Casé is one of the most renowned actresses on the Globo network, having a career recognized worldwide and was the protagonist of some award-winning films such as “What time does she come back?” 2015 drama that portrays the routine and life of domestic workers in Brazil.