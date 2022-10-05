“Family health problem”; Camacho is not unique and Santos loses new ‘last minute’ midfielder against Galo

Orlando Ribeiro will have difficulties if he needs replacements for the sector against Atlético-MG this Wednesday (5)

In addition to Maicon, Madson and Camacho, Orlando Ribeiro has a new embezzlement in the saints for the match against Atlético-MG this Wednesday (5), at Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The defeat to Internacional made Peixe fall to 11th place on the leaderboard. Today, the gap to the G-6 is 10 points.

the sock Gabriel Carabajal was released by Santos to monitor a family health problem in Argentina. Because of this, he is not available to the technical commission for the match that takes place from 21:30 (Brasilia time).

The Argentine had already been a reserve for Orlando Ribeiro’s team in the last three matches, but he brings an expectation to the alvinegro fan, after all he was one of the four reinforcements announced by President Andres Rueda in the mid-year window. The trend is for Carabajal to be listed again for the match against Juventude next Monday (10).

In training this Tuesday, the last one before the match at Vila Belmiro, coach Orlando Ribeiro led a tactical activity with the holders simulating the opponent’s movements.

The tendency is for the Fish to enter the field with:

John Paul; Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Carlos Sánchez and Luan; Angelo, Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo.