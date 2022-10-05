Fans boycott George Martin’s book after co-authors are accused of

The Rise of the Dragon (The Rise of the Dragonin free translation), new book by George RR Martinis receiving a boycott call from fans of the franchise over comments made by co-authors Linda Antonsson and Elio M. Garcia Jr.who criticized the casting of black actors in game of Thrones and The Dragon’s House. In posts made on his personal blog between 2012 and 2022, Antonsson commented on the fact that the television versions of Xaro Xhoan Daxos and Corlys Velaryon are played by Nonso Anozie and Steve Toussaintrespectively, although the characters are described as white in the original work (via Variety).

“There are no black Valyrians [nos livros] and there shouldn’t be any in the series”, tried to justify Antonsson, who in the past had come to celebrate the casting of Ed SkreinCaucasian actor, to play Daario Naharis after rumors claimed that the HBO sought out interpreters of other ethnicities. The author also criticized fans for taking her lines out of context and stating that “Diversity should not be prioritized over history”. According to her, the change in the characters “raise all sorts of logical questions”.

“If George had actually made the Valyrians black instead of white (…) and this new program made the Velaryons into another ethnicity, we would have had the same problem with him.”, continued Antonsson, who also said that Martin did not “suggested that we stop sharing our opinions”. It is worth remembering that the writer of The Chronicles of ice and Fire has great involvement in The Dragon’s Houseserving as executive producer on the series and co-writer for some episodes.

The Rise of the Dragon is signed by Martin, Elio M. García Jr and Linda Antonsson (The World of Ice and Fire) and arrives in stores in the United States and United Kingdom in October.

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Blood, by George RR Martin. The first season showrunners are Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones), who recently left production.

The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays on HBO and streaming HBO Max.

