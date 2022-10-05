“Farm 14”: Deolane, Deborah and Shay have a general fight and production interferes

We know that “A Fazenda” is usually a stage for controversy and bullshit, but the confusion that happened on reality this Tuesday (4) exceeded expectations. The main tension may have been between Deolane Bezerra, one of the first to be quoted for editing, and Deborah Albuquerque.

But, in addition, Thomaz also saw his name involved in gossip and was called to recant. On the other hand, Shayan and Thiago got into a big fight and the ex-“Marriage to the Blind” claimed that his mother was cursed during the speech.

The result was chaos in “A Fazenda 14”, punishment for the participants and even intervention by the production, which was afraid that the pedestrians would get into a physical fight. Check out!

Deolane and Deborah almost get slapped during fight

Deolane and Deborah have been estranged for some time, but the confusion started this Tuesday afternoon (4). It all got worse when the redhead insinuated that MC Kevin’s widow needed support in fights, while she “fought it on her own.”

“You think I’m powerful. My dick pays. My egg drool […] He wanted to be on top of me, 24 hours a day, sucking my energy”, shouted the lawyer during the clash. Things seemed to get out of control and, when the peons threatened to depart for physical violence, Vini intervened. See the moment: