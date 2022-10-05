Farm 14: Peões analyze behavior and say that colleague is sexist: “I would never expect it”

Entertainment
They criticized the pawn behavior after a widespread fight that took place this Tuesday morning (4)
You can’t fool everyone for so long, can you? This was the assessment made by Vini Buttel, Lucas Santos, Deolane Bezerra, Bia Miranda and Pétala Barreiros during a conversation at the headquarters of A Fazenda 14 (Record TV) when analyzing the behavior of a certain confinement seen until now as everyone’s friend. The conclusion was a big disappointment for the pawns.
They criticized the behavior of actor Iran Malfitano after a widespread beef that had happened shortly before. It’s just that, on the morning of this Tuesday (4), the participants of the reality had a general disagreement, a remnant of the beef that happened the night before. “Of all this, what I’m most discredited is with Iran”commented Vini, looking lost.
Deolane agrees and replied to her friend: “My love, no mask lasts so long”. “I’m zero discredited”said Lucas, endorsing the conclusion of the friends. “But I would never expect such a wrong positioning”, insisted Vini. Pétala Barreiros was even more incisive when taxing the actor: “Sexist! He has those creations, oh [estala os dedos] of old”pointed to the pawn.
“But I said that yesterday! Those very old creations, where the guy would come home and tell his wife: ‘I’m going to use you, get ready’. It’s his mind”said the lawyer, agreeing with her friend. “How disgusting! Not even his food, I eat more”assured Petal, who continued: “He called you delicious!”. Deolane analyzed: “I don’t know if he called me delicious or if it was the dance. I felt weird. I didn’t like it. I’m not dancing to rub myself against anyone.”.