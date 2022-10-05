Father Júlio Lancellotti receives threat on social networks: ‘Vagabundo’ – Nacional

Father Júlio around homeless people
The priest is known for his work in favor of human rights, especially with homeless people. (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

Father Júlio Lancellotti posted on his social networks a threat he received last Tuesday afternoon (4/10). In the message he received is written: “Father Vagabond. We’re going to run over you, you bastard.” Lancellotti is a Christian human rights influencer and activist and advocate for homeless people.

Two days ago (3/10), the priest also commented on the publication of a former football player, Fabrício Manini, in which he said that supporters of current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should not help those who are hungry in the country. country.

The publication was made after the announcement of the second round of the presidential elections. “After the result of the first round of the elections, I hope that all Bolsonaro voters, like me, when they find someone starving or asking for food, don’t help. with these worms,” ​​Manini declared on Instagram.

The priest regretfully commented on the statement:

As the publication has a hate message, the network ended up excluding the content.

