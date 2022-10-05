Father of Covid-19 victim who went viral by replacing crosses in protest in Copacabana dies

Márcio Antônio Nascimento Silva was 58 years old and was hospitalized with heart problems

Márcio Antônio Nascimento Silva went viral on social media after intervening in favor of a portato by the NGO Rio de Paz at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic



The taxi driver who went viral on social media during the pandemic Covid-19 when replacing crosses that had been knocked down on Copacabana beach and became a kind of symbol in the fight against the disease, he was buried last Tuesday, 4th, at São João Batista Cemetery, in Botafogo, a noble area of ​​the South Zone of the city. of Rio de Janeiro. Márcio Antônio Nascimento Silva was 58 years old and was hospitalized with heart problems and could not resist. He was one of the guests to testify at the Covid-19 CPI, in federal Senate. Right at the beginning of the pandemic, the taxi driver lost his son, Hugo Dutra do Nascimento, due to complications from the coronavirus. He was a healthy young man who did not belong to any risk group. Two months later, the NGO river of peace decided to protest on the sands of Copacabana beach and opened 100 graves with crosses to honor the victims and ask for government action against the pandemic. At the time, the country had approximately 100,000 deaths. During the act, a man began to tear down the crosses. The taxi driver was outraged and planted the protest crosses again.

