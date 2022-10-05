“Father of the guys…”; Gabigol causes ‘terror’ at Internacional and opponent is scared by the attacker’s retrospect

Flamengo receives Internacional at Maracanã this Wednesday (5), for the Brasileirão. The teams face each other from 21:30, in a game valid for the 30th round of Serie A and duel for the top of the table. The vice-leader goes to Rio de Janeiro trying to keep up with Palmeiras, while Rubro-Negro tries to return to G-4.

The confrontation between the parties won decisive moments in the last years. The teams bumped into each other in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Libertadores, in addition to the dispute for the 2020 Brasileirão, both won by Flamengo. Who usually spoils the dreams of the Colorado fans is the striker Gabriel Barbosawho even scored goals in the two aforementioned decisions.

Gabigol has Inter himself as one of his biggest victims, who is in 4th place on the list of clubs that have conceded the most goals from the Flamingo idol. Despite the facts, in survey carried out by the Column of Fla, Gabriel lost more to Inter than he won. In a good phase as a “waiter” in the Gávea team, the scorer can use the duo with Pedro as a “weapon” for the game.

The fans’ anxiety, however, is still far from the confrontation in the Brasileirão. Now with the month of October starting, just over a week is left for Flamengo to start the disputes for the coveted titles. While on the 12th, Mais Querido enters the field for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, on the 19th, the tournament ends against Corinthians. Libertadores, on the other hand, is for the end of the month, against Athletico-PR.

Retrospect against Inter:

Gabigol: 14 games | 5 wins, 2 draws, 7 losses

8 goals and 1 assist

Scored in 57% of games against Internacional

Teams that conceded the most goals from Gabigol:

1. Fluminense: 13 goals | 26 games

2. Palmeiras: 12 goals | 24 games

3. Santos: 8 goals | 7 games

4. Internacional: 8 goals | 14 games

5. Athletico Paranaense: 8 goals | 19 games

6. São Paulo: 8 goals | 23 games