Fátima Bernardes wears a top and high waist on ‘The Voice Brasil’

Fátima Bernardes makes her first appearance on the stage of ‘The Voice Brasil’ (Photo: João Cotta/Globo)

Fátima Bernardes will make her debut in the 11th season of ‘The Voice Brasil’

Presenter made the first recordings on the reality stage

The new season of the show is scheduled to premiere on November 15th.

Fátima Bernardes appeared on the stage of the 11th season of “The Voice Brazil” in an unpublished photo released by TV Globo this Tuesday (4). Excited for the arrival of the musical reality in November, the presenter already stands out in terms of beauty. For the first recording, the journalist invested in an all black outfit consisting of a strapless top and a blazer with beaded application.

Fátima finished off the look with tight high-waisted pants. On her feet, heels in the same tones as the clothes, black and silver. “Is this where they asked for spoilers? So take it! First hand, the look of my presenter @fatimabernardes for the next season of #TheVoiceBrasil And she’s too beautiful, isn’t she?”, wrote the profile of the program on Instagram.

Opening a new stage in her career, Fátima stated that it is a period of renewal for herself and for the attraction. “It’s time to start a new decade. And it’s impressive how the program, even after ten editions, has freshness, we continue to see many talented people arriving. This is very impressive, because we imagine that everyone who sings well in this country has already signed up. But there are always a lot of wonderful people signed up, and with incredible stories”, he highlighted.

Fátima also detailed how she joined the team. “I was very well received, I was very happy; all the technicians [Iza, Gaby Amarantos, Michel Teló e Lulu Santos] visited me several times in the ‘Encontro’, so it was a reunion with these people. And what I liked a lot was also meeting the audience again”, he pointed out.

“It was very touching to see this affection and this longing that people were, as I was for them, of this closer contact with the public. I am very touched and I think it will be very beautiful to see. With my arrival, the arrival of Gaby and Thais, I believe that we will have a new dynamic between those who were already there and us”, he declared.