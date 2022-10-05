Fazenda 14 has a general fight and production intervenes: watch the video

Those who watched A Fazenda 14 on pay-per-view this Tuesday afternoon (4/10) were faced with widespread confusion among pedestrians. The fights that formed were so fair that the direction of Record TV had to intervene so that they did not develop into physical aggression.

It all started when Pelé Milflows complained about people who, according to him, have no education. One of the reasons would be the noise that confinement colleagues make at night, while most try to sleep. Lucas Santos countered Pelé, saying that he pretends to be sleeping, which greatly irritated the rapper.

“You were a brat when we were in there and you were faking it,” Lucas said. “It wasn’t pretending, I was sleeping!”, said Pelé. “My egg sleeping!”, replied the actor.

Pele recalled that Lucas cursed Shayan’s mother. “If you curse my mother, I’ll break you in half!”. Lucas then repeated the offense. “Go to the bitch that gave birth”.

The rapper also had a clash with Bia over a “good morning” in a mocking tone given by Gretchen’s granddaughter. “When I don’t say good morning, you complain. Today was not like that. This is petty,” said Bia. Pele replied: “Bia, ok? Now it’s going to be a nuisance. And I don’t care. Because from the beginning I don’t like you”.

In the midst of the shouting, Débora went to defend Pelé by attacking Deolane. “This one doesn’t let Pelé talk, it cuts Pelé 20 times”. The peons then began to exchange insults. “You’re the biggest slobber of mine in here!”, said the lawyer.

At a certain point in the fight, the chaos was so great that the production determined: “walk away immediately”.