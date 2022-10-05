Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu explains after participant exposes ‘flu wave’

Is there a flu wave in “The Farm 2022”? During the formation of Roça on Tuesday night (4), Thomaz Costa told live that there are sick participants within the program. At the same time, Adriane Galisteu spoke up and explained the station’s position, criticized by a TV presenter because of your decisions when someone is sick.

After doubting that Tiago would go through demonic possession, Thomaz justified his vote thus: “Today was a very difficult day for me, a difficult night, a difficult dawn. I was woken up screaming, ripping off my blanketI hadn’t slept well”.

“With all this confusion, not knowing what was going on. I found out that it had broken because of a poorly washed cupwhich Shay put under water and put it to dry and that’s where Lucas pointed and started the discussion”, continued Thomaz.

“Most of the guys here have the fluI believe that this is one of the reasons that can lead to a virus, lead to the spread of a virus, which may be circulating due to lack of hygiene. I haven’t had any personal clashes with Shay, but I can’t pay for something I didn’t do.I was sleeping,” he added.

Adriane Galisteu explains after Thomaz tells about flu wave in A Fazenda 2022

After Thomaz’s revealing speech, Adriane Galisteu, who has already put an end to other matters in her personal life, told Record’s position. “All participants are monitored by a medical team daily, but about hygiene, then it’s up to them“, Galisteu fired.

Adriane Galisteu was criticized by Sonia Abrão. The presenter of Rede TV! accused Galisteu of not knowing how to run the program live, saying that the participants lose control and the blonde cannot contain when the program is live.