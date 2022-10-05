fear of a beating makes Record intervene in a general fight







Peons star in generalized fight in ‘A Fazenda 14’ Photo: Record TV

On Tuesday, 4th, there was a general fight in The Farm 14. the direction of Record TV needed to intervene so that pedestrians do not stop physical violence.

The fight started early with Pele Milflows complaining alone about people who, according to him, have bad manners. The rapper pointed out that many participants in the reality show do not respect other people’s sleep and make a lot of noise at night.

In defense of “Deolândia”, Lucas Santos claimed that Skin pretend to be sleeping. The comment did not please the rapper.

“You were a brat when we were in there and you were faking it,” Lucas said. “It wasn’t pretense, I was sleeping!” Skin. “Sleeping my egg!”, said the actor.

Shayan vs Lucas





Then, Skin recalled that Lucas called called his mother Shayan of “put*”. After that, the information reached the ex-Marriage As Cegas, who didn’t take long to demand satisfaction from the ex-Carousel.

“If you curse my mother, I’ll break you in half!”. Lucas, then repeated the offense. “Go to bitch that gave birth”.

In this, Shay got excited and ended up restrained by Kerline and Ruivinha de Marte.

Pele and Bia





Amidst the “griterê”, Skin and Bia also decided to fight. The two were not well since early, when the girl said “good morning” in a mocking tone.

“When I don’t say good morning, you complain. Today wasn’t like that. That’s petty,” said Bia. Pele replied: “Bia, okay? Now it’s going to be a tease. And I don’t care. Because from the beginning I don’t like you”.

Duel of titans





Deolane Bezerra and Deborah Albuquerque they did not stand still as they watched the conflict unfold. Deborah tried to protect Pele and included the lawyer in the discussion.

“This one doesn’t leave the Skin talking, cuts Pelé a 20 times”, referring to Deolane. The peoas faced each other, face to face, and exchanged several insults.

Deolane, Lucas, Tiago and Pele





After that, now inside the headquarters, Shayan yelled at Lucas again and physically threatened him. Deolane came out in body defense of the ex-Carousel, hitting the Iranian head on.

Seeing the scene, Tiago Ramosally of Deolane, went for Shay in an attempt to defend her. The screaming was in place.

Meanwhile, behind Shay, Deborah Albuquerque tried to defend him also amid screams. At this point, production intervened and asked all pedestrians to move away. “Get away from each other immediately,” said the message, which was repeated twice.

