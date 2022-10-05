Felipe Neto responds to Nikolas Ferreira: ‘Genocidal pacifier’

Youtuber and content producer Felipe Neto released a video on Tuesday night (4/10) to respond to speeches by elected federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG). In the post, Felipe mocked the unrestricted support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the politician’s cognitive ability. given to the government of the current president.

“You are a headline reader. You have the depth of a saucer”, says Felipe Neto after showing an excerpt from a video in which Nikolas Ferreira reads the news “Rosa Weber can lead the presidency to decriminalize abortion” and try to make relationship with a sentence posted by the youtuber: “President has no participation on abortion ban”.

However, the matter referred to the presidency of the Federal Supreme Court, in which the magistrate assumed the presidency in September of this year and not the presidency of the Republic, as the deputy understands.

One of the deputy’s main opponents, also elected federal deputy Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) reposted the youtuber’s video.