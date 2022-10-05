Felipeh Campos explains reasons for leaving Sonia Abrão’s show after eight years







Photo: RedeTV!/Instagram/Felipeh Campos / Reproduction

Felipeh Campos revealed that his decision to leave the show ‘The afternoon is yours‘, commanded by Sonia Abram, went to dedicate himself entirely to his cosmetics line. The journalist’s decision to leave the TV role took several viewers by surprise last Monday, 3.

The commentator was very emotional in a video posted on his social networks, but stated that he believes he should have another path after eight years at RedeTV!.

“While I am happy, there are also moments in life when we are between a rock and a hard place, right? That we really need to go our way and do what our heart asks. Even if sometimes I’m bleeding, crying, we need to make some decisions”, he began.

“You’ve seen that I’m launching my product line, which was a very old dream too. Since November of last year, this idea has been built and prepared. I have commitments to make in relation to these products in different regions of the country”, continued the journalist.

Finally, he revealed that he did not think it was fair for the broadcaster to go through situations of having to miss or not be 100% dedicated to the program. Felipeh also thanked the fans for the affection.

“And it turns out that for all this to happen, I would have to miss A Tarde É Sua. I would just have to miss it, arrive and say: ‘Look, I’m not coming tomorrow. If it were with me, for example. For 8 years we lived there intensely, the program and Sonia Abrão are two passions in my life. I’m sure I gave my best in those 8 years”, he concluded.

