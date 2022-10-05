Felipeh Campos opens the game, surprises and reveals the reason for the departure of A Tarde É Sua, program by Sonia Abrão: “Very difficult”

Last Monday (3), Felipeh Campos took many viewers of The Afternoon Is Yours by surprise. In his social networks, the journalist announced that he is leaving the program led by Sonia Abram, after eight years. According to him, he will begin to dedicate himself fully to his cosmetics line.

very excited, Felipeh explained that it was a difficult decision, but that he needed to follow a new path. “While I am happy, there are also moments in life when we are between a rock and a hard place, right? That we really need to go our way and do what our heart asks. Even if sometimes I’m bleeding, crying, we need to make some decisions”it started.

“You’ve seen that I’m launching my product line, which was a very old dream too. Since November of last year, this idea has been built and prepared. I have commitments to make in relation to these products in different regions of the country”continued the journalist.

“And it turns out that for all this to happen, I would have to miss A Tarde É Sua. I would just have to miss it, arrive and say: ‘Look, I’m not coming tomorrow’. Which I don’t think is fair. for example. For 8 years we lived there intensely, the program and Sonia Abrão are two passions in my life. I’m sure I gave my best in those 8 years”finished Felipehwho thanked the affection of his followers.