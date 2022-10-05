Fernanda Paes Leme talks about what she heard when she had a miscarriage

Actress and presenter Fernanda Paes Leme spoke for the first time about an abortion she suffered in early 2021 on the program ‘A Thousand and One Tretas’. After removing the IUD, her period was delayed the following month. With the test in hand, she discovered that she was pregnant. But bleeding a few days later signaled the end of the pregnancy.

“Abortion is an invisible loss. It’s a grief you experience, something you’ve never seen before. Not a play, a photo, nothing for you to grieve, what happens when you lose someone,” he said. She said that she needed to manage the pain of loss and tell others while she was told that what she was going through was ‘normal’.

For obstetric nurse Beatriz Kesselring, a master in maternal and child health from USP (University of São Paulo) and director of the Nucleus Cuidar, gestational age does not measure the size of the bond and love that women may already have with this child. “As a health professional, I say that we have to put an end to the technical discourse, without knowing what that woman thinks about the child she is carrying. , for her to be calm and that ‘there will be another one soon’. You can’t do that, it’s a violent attitude to infer about what the other thinks about the time of life”, he says.

Something that Fernanda Paes Leme highlighted is that she heard that this loss was normal. “People come in and tell you it’s normal. It might be normal but it’s not normal,” she said on the podcast. For this reason, Beatriz believes that it is necessary to be careful with phrases such as “there will be another one soon” or “it wasn’t a baby yet”.

“Many people say this in an attempt to show love, for not knowing what to say. Then they say nonsense. And that phrase will never be forgotten by the woman”, he says. However, while it is possible to understand the position of friends and family, for Beatriz the health professional does not have this argument.

“The person who works in the field of obstetrics, neonatology and health in general has an obligation to know how to welcome this woman in the grieving process. Women expect to hear from our mouths words that do not hurt, that are not violent. speak, run after information”, he highlights.

International month of support for gestational and neonatal grieving

October is the international month of support for gestational and neonatal grief and Beatriz is one of the organizers of the “National Week of Awareness of Neonatal and Gestational Losses”, which will take place between the 13th and 15th of this month. During the period, online lectures will be promoted through the Youtube page of Grupo Transformação de Araraquara for those who want to learn about ways to welcome families who have lost someone early

“Our objective is to make Brazilian society aware of the importance of the issue”, says Beatriz, since little is said about the pain of losing a child – be it during pregnancy or childhood.

“Neonatal grief is in the category of unrecognized grief. Even though the family did not know the child, they dreamed of him. The baby was idealized in the dream. Who are we to judge the size of this dream of both the father and the mother? We need to guarantee the respect and individuality of this woman”, she says.