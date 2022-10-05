FeSaúde opens selection process for Doctors in Niterói

share tweet share share Email

THE State Health Foundation of Niterói (FeSaúde)connected to Municipal Health Department of Niterói, opened a simplified selection process for the temporary hiring of 23 doctors, in addition to a reserve record. The hiring aims to meet the temporary need of the Family Physician Program (PMF).

According to the executive, the vacancies will be allocated to the units of Atalaia, Badu, Baldeador, Bernardino, Boa Vista, Caramujo, Cavalão, Ititioca, Leopoldina, Maceió, Maruí, Morro do Céu, Nova Brasília, Sapê, Teixeira de Freitas, Vila Ipiranga and Viradouro. The simplified selection process aims to ensure assistance to the population of Niteroi until a new public tender is held, given that the last tender, held in 2020, did not fill such vacancies.

“FeSaúde has been working hard to complete this important staff of doctors who work in our units of the Family Doctor Program. And it is very good to receive positive feedback from society and professionals who have already seen the results of our management. We hope that with this new public notice it will be possible to complete the staff of professionals in our units”says Anamaria Schneiderdirector general of FeSaúde.

The professionals will be hired under the Consolidation of Labor Laws – CLT, with a workload of 40 hours per week, for a specified period, for the initial period of up to 12 months, which may be extended for an equal period.

Registration will be open until next Friday (7). The selection will be made by analysis of titles and admission exams. The result will be available on the 17th. The complete public notice can be checked at https://fesaude-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/Edital_Processo_Seletivo_Simplificado_N_04_2022_Medico_PMF_971760ac2c.pdf













