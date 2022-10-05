FHC announces support for Lula in the second round | Elections 2022

Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) announced this Wednesday (5th) his vote for Lula (PT) in the second round of the presidential race.

“In this second round I vote for a history of struggle for democracy and social inclusion. I vote for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva”, he said in a post on Twitter.

Lula thanked FHC’s support in a post on his Twitter profile. “Thank you for your vote and trust. Brazil needs dialogue and peace.”

On Tuesday (4), the PSDB released state directories to support Lula or Bolsonaro (PL). On the same day, the governor of the state of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), asked for a vote for the president.

The position differs from other party leaders such as Tasso Jereissati and Aloísio Nunes. Former presidential candidate José Serra also declared his support for Lula in the second round.

On September 19, Lula met with former presidential candidates in São Paulo and won the support of eight former presidential candidates: Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Luciana Genro (PSOL), Cristovam Buarque (Citizenship), Marina Silva (Rede) , Fernando Haddad (PT), Henrique Meirelles (MDB), João Vicente Goulart (PCB) and Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

With Serra, the number of ex-presidents rises to nine.

In the first round, FHC had defended the vote in favor of democracy, but did not name any candidate. The PSDB was part of Simone Tebet’s (MDB) ticket — Senator Mara Gabrilli, a tucana, was a candidate for vice. This Tuesday (4), Gabrilli said that she declared a blank vote.

On the occasion, the former president asked voters to choose the candidate who was committed to science, preservation of the environment and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Lula and FHC were opponents in the 1994 and 1998 elections, both won by the toucan.