Fight in ‘The Farm’ References ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Power Rangers’

A fight between Bia Miranda and Pelé Milflows in “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) today (4) had cursing with references that only pop culture fans understood.

During the heated discussion, the musician said he wanted to “become a Megazaord”, get “over the moon” and “send a Kamekameha” to Gretchen’s granddaughter. The lines, respectively, are from characters from the children’s shows “Power Rangers” and “Dragon Ball Z”.

At the Central Splasheditor Leandro Carneiro comments that the phrase makes no sense and jokes that Pelé would be a “pioneer”.

It would be the first case of a Megazord releasing a kamekameha from the moon, because it mixes Power Rangers with Dragon Ball Z. It doesn’t make much sense. He would be the first to do this.

Columnist Aline Ramos highlights the musician’s “perfect diction” by getting involved in discussions in the competition for R$ 1.5 million.

He fights well, with art, with gusto. You understand everything Pele says. He knows how to fight and that’s the thing of someone who has participated in a lot of rap battles.

Carneiro adds that the phrase involving children’s programs was only understood because the artist had really good diction.

We only understood this sentence about Megazord because he spoke very well, since it doesn’t follow a logic. Besides, Pele has the thing that annoys me the most in the whole fight, he speaks calmly.

