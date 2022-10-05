Film with Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy gets first poster

Excited for the movie?

Last year, fans of super Mario were caught off guard by the announcement that Nintendo’s acclaimed game franchise would get an animated movie. Now, the project has had its first official poster released, showing a little more of what we will see in this electrifying adventure.

The film is a project of Nintendo, Illumination and Universalfeaturing a large cast of original voices. Chris Pratt as Mario’s voice, Anya Taylor-Joy will be Princess Peach, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Charlie Day to Luigi, Seth Rogen will play Donkey Kong and Keegan-Micahael Key will incarnate Toad.

through your twitterthe film’s official account released the first poster of the project, promising the first preview of the film this Thursday (6), during the Nintendo Directt. The poster shows Mario facing the fantastical realm of Princess Peachwith several elements already known from the game franchise.

Check it out below:

While details of the story are being kept under wraps, all we know is that the direction is in the hands of Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenica duo known for Teen Titans in Action! At the movies. The script is signed by Matthew Fogelin Minions: The Origin of GruWhile Shigeru Miyamotothe creator of Mario, will participate in the production of the feature.

the animated movie of super Mario debut 7 April 2023.

