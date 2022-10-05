Find out how much the new jewelry that Zé Felipe gave Virginia cost

After touring three cities in the United States, Zé Felipe returned to Brazil with lavish gifts for Virginia Fonseca. The singer gave his wife two BVLGARI jewelry: a ring and a snake-shaped bracelet, which are part of the Serpenti collection. The LeoDias column found out how much the parts cost and tells you now.

On the official website of BVLGARI do Brasil, the ring is sold for R$ 67 thousand. It is formed by two rounds in rose gold 18K, set with rubellite eyes and pavé diamonds. With just one loop, the bracelet is composed of the same details, being semi-studded with diamonds on the head and tail. It is sold for R$ 84 thousand, totaling the gift of Zé Felipe in a simple R$ 151 thousand reais.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Virgínia Fonseca was born in Connecticut, USA, and is currently an influencer, youtuber and businesswoman in Brazil.Playback / Instagram ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) The 22-year-old is married to singer Zé Felipe, son of Leonardo, with whom she has little Maria Alice, the result of a little more than a year relationship with the musician.Reproduction / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) Virgínia started working using the internet in 2016. At the age of 17, the young woman discovered her vocation in front of the cameras when she moved to Portugal and started a YouTube channel.Reproduction / Instagram ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) In the 3rd video published on the platform, Virgínia saw the number of subscribers jump to 100,000 and took a liking to the social networkPlayback / Iude Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) Two years later, the influencer started working with Rezende, one of the biggest youtubers in Brazil and internet entrepreneur. The two engaged in a relationship that lasted until early 2020.reproduction ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) In April 2020, the blonde took on a relationship with Zé Felipe and has since become an internet phenomenon.Reproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) Despite the end of the relationship, Virgínia and Rezende continued to record videos together, as she had a contract with her ex’s company, and the atmosphere between the two seemed to be harmonious.reproduction ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) In early 2021, however, the influencer broke her contract with Rezende and the two fought a legal battle. He asked for termination and she asked for labor rights. Finally, Virginia lost the case and was ordered to pay compensation to her ex-boyfriend.reproduction Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) Currently, Virginia makes millions a year with various campaigns on social networks. Leonardo’s daughter-in-law is even one of the most sought-after influencers by brandsReproduction / Instagram ***photo-Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (11) The youtuber revealed that she earns around BRL 500,000 per month from posting videos on her channel.Reproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 5 partner advertising ***Virginia-Fonseca-know-who-e (10) Maria Alice, in turn, still young, has already accumulated 6 million followers on the instagram profile monitored by her mother and father Zé Felipe. In addition, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child. Reproduction / Instagram 0

As Virginia Fonseca stated on her social media, the new acquisitions increase the amount of pieces she has from the Serpenti collection. The column found that the two other jewels shown by the influencer reach around R$ 160 thousand.

While the 18k yellow gold bracelet costs R$42,100, the watch sells for R$118,000. The purchase with an 18K rose gold case consists of a rose gold bracelet and a white-silver opaline dial.

