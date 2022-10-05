Find out which grains can be as bad for your heart as sugars

In one of the first studies to examine the relationship between different types of grain intake and cardiovascular disease in the Middle East, researchers found that a higher intake of refined grains is associated with a higher risk of developing premature coronary artery disease – unlike those whole grains, which have been associated with a reduced risk. The study will be presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Middle East 2022 along with the 13th Emirates Cardiac Society Congress, which will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 7 to 9 October 2022.

Premature coronary artery disease (PCAD) refers to narrowing of the coronary arteries in men younger than 55 years or women younger than 65 years. It is often asymptomatic early in the disease but can lead to chest pain and heart attack with progressive development of narrowing or rupture of arterial wall plaque. Risk factors for PCAD include smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes.

“There are many factors why people may be consuming more refined grains and not whole grains. The most important ones include income, employment, education, culture, age and other similar factors,” said Mohammad Amin Khajavi Gaskarei, lead author of the study and researcher at the Isfahan Cardiovascular Research Center and Cardiovascular Research Institute at the University of Medical Sciences Isfahan. , in Iran. “A diet that includes the consumption of a lot of refined grains can be considered similar to a diet containing lots of unhealthy sugars and oils,” he noted.

Whole grains are defined as whole grains, while refined grains have been ground – into flour or bran – to improve shelf life, losing important nutrients. The 2019 ACC/American Heart Association Guideline on Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease recommends a diet that emphasizes the intake of vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and fish to decrease risk factors for heart disease.

The Iranian study recruited 2,099 individuals with PCAD from hospitals with catheterization laboratories, in different cities and ethnicities across the country, who underwent coronary angiography (women aged 70 years and over and men aged 60 years and over). In total, 1,168 patients with normal coronary arteries were included in the control group, while 1,369 patients with obstruction equal to or greater than 75% in at least one coronary artery or 50% in the left main coronary artery comprised the other group.

Participants were given a food frequency questionnaire to assess eating behaviors, the association between whole and refined grain intake and the risk of PCAD in individuals with no prior diagnosis of heart disease. Results showed that a higher intake of refined grains is associated with an increased risk of PCAD, while intake of whole grains is inversely related to reduced risk of PCAD.

“As more studies demonstrate an increase in refined grain consumption globally, as well as the impact on overall health, it’s important that we find ways to encourage and educate people about the benefits of consuming whole grains,” said Gaskarei. “Tactics to consider include teaching better food choices in schools and other public places, in simple language that the general population can understand, as well as on television programs. There is also a need for continued high-level research presented at medical conferences and published in scientific journals. Doctors should have these conversations with each other and with their patients.”

Continues after advertising





