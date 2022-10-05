Find out which parties support Lula or Bolsonaro in the 2nd round

Political parties and their members have already begun to position themselves on the second round of presidential elections between the current president of the Republic and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who polarized the scenario as political, electoral and ideological opponents.

One of the first acronyms to take a stand was the Christian Social Party (PSC), which announced support for Jair Bolsonaro. The announcement was made on Monday (3), the day after the first round.

“The PSC will work together with President Jair Bolsonaro for his re-election in this second round of presidential elections,” said the party, which adopted a neutral position in the first presidential round despite having candidates with a Bolsonarist position, such as the one elected to the Senate by Minas Gerais. , Cleitinho Azevedo.

On the same day, the Christian Democracy (DC) decided to release its members in the second round of the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic. Eymael, the party’s presidential candidate, was in last place among the 11 presidential candidates, with 0.01% or 16,604 votes.

“Given the political framework that presents itself, the Executive Committee of the National Directory releases the members of the Christian Democracy – DC, for the 2nd Round of the Election for President of the Republic, to vote according to their conscience”, he said, through a note.

The PDT, of former candidate Ciro Gomes, announced, on Tuesday afternoon (4), the party’s support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of the electoral dispute.

The announcement was made by the party’s national president, Carlos Lupi, at a press conference held in Brasília, after a meeting this Tuesday morning. Ciro participated in the meeting, as did other leaders of the legend, and followed the decision of the acronym.

Cidadania also positioned itself in favor of Lula. The decision was made by 14 votes to three and was announced by the party’s president, Roberto Freire, who had already warned that he would take this proposal to his allies.

neutral

The Novo party announced on Monday (3) that it will release its members for the presidential vote in the second round, which will be held on October 30. Despite the decision, the acronym reinforced its position against the PT and “Lulismo”. The PSDB also released state directories to support the former president or the current chief executive.

The national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, carried out a consultation with the leaders of the party that pointed to the maintenance of the party’s neutrality in the second round. Leaders, parliamentarians and affiliates are free to define their support.

undefined

The parties MDB, Patriota, PRTB, PSTU, PTB, PCO, União Brasil and Unidade Popular have not yet defined their position on the second presidential round.

The MDB should make official support by Wednesday morning (5). Already on Sunday, the former candidate for the Planalto by the party, Simone Tebet, said that she will not be omitted and that she is ready to position herself in the second round.

Tebet was third in the first round and had 4.16% of the vote, which represents the support of 4.9 million voters. During her campaign, she brought together an important part of the electorate: the female audience.

Support maintenance

The Agir, Avante, PCB, PCdoB, PMN, PMB, Podemos, PROS, PSB, PSOL, PV, Rede and Solidariedade parties maintained their support for former President Lula, which they had demonstrated since the first round. The Republicans and the PP maintained their defense for the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro.