Fines in the carnê: learn how to pay in installments for traffic violations – 10/05/2022

Anyone who has ever received a traffic ticket knows that, often, paying its amount can end up compromising the entire budget for the month. Depending on the infraction committed (especially if it is a very serious one with influence of the multiplier factor), the fine can be quite expensive. To give you an idea, there is a fine that can cost the driver almost R$ 6 thousand.

However, if you do not choose to appeal, in an attempt to cancel this penalty, the driver has the possibility to pay the fine in installments. Still, it is necessary to be careful, because the installment can not always be effected. This is a benefit that may or may not be granted by the body that carried out the assessment.

Traffic violations can cost drivers dearly.

Every time a driver commits a traffic violation, certain penalties may be imposed on him. Generally speaking, these penalties involve a fine to be paid and the points corresponding to it. The more serious the infraction committed, the higher the fine – and the more points are added to the driver’s license.

This relationship is established as follows:

– infraction of a light nature: fine of R$ 88.38 and 3 points on the driver’s license;

– infraction of a medium nature: fine of R$ 130.16 and 4 points on the driver’s license;

– serious infraction: fine of R$ 195, 23 and 5 points on the driver’s license;

– very serious infraction: fine of R$ 293.47 and 7 points on the driver’s license.

However, there are some very serious infractions that, due to the high risk of accidents they generate, are even more expensive. This is due to the multiplier factor.

The multiplier factor, as its name suggests, is the multiplication of the value of the very serious fine by a certain number. These fines can be multiplied by 2, 3, 5, ten, 20 and even 60 times! In other words, the price can be quite steep.

Among the most serious infractions committed, influenced by the multiplier factor, and which generate the most expensive fines in the Traffic Code, the following deserve mention:

– driving more than 50% faster than the maximum speed: fine of R$ 880.41;

– driving a vehicle of categories C, D and E without carrying out the toxicological test: fine of R$ 1,467.35

– driving under the influence of alcohol: fine of R$ 2,934.70

– use any vehicle to interrupt, restrict or disturb traffic on the road without authorization: fine of BRL 5,869.40

Installing a fine is possible, but it depends on the issuing agency

In 2016, Contran made it possible for drivers and vehicle owners to pay traffic fines (and other vehicle debts) by credit card, in installments or in cash. This measure is currently stipulated by Contran Resolution No. 918/2022.

However, payment in installments is a possibility, not an imposition. In this case, whether or not to adopt this measure is an option for the transit agency or entity responsible for the assessment. Therefore, since the installment of the fine is not a mandatory measure, it is essential to consult the body responsible for the penalty applied before planning the payment.

If the driver has overdue fines and the agency makes the option available, the installment can also be carried out. For this, the value must be updated, considering the accrual of interest related to the delay.

However, it is necessary to be aware: not all fines, overdue or not, can be paid in installments. In this case, the fines cannot be paid in installments in the following situations:

– when the fine is already registered in an active debt;

– when payments already in installments are entered in administrative collection

– when the fine is applied in a different state from the one in which the vehicle is licensed; and

– when the body responsible for its collection does not offer this possibility.

In all these cases, only full payment of the fine will be accepted. But, for those who do not fit into any of these situations, installment becomes a possibility.

How to proceed to pay fines?

Before thinking about paying in installments, it is important to research whether the agency that generated the action allows this payment method. If the assessment is carried out by the Detran, for example, it is enough to search, according to the website of each state, if the installment payment will be possible (and the vast majority of Detrans in Brazil will split the traffic fines).

In general, to carry out the procedure, it will be necessary to go to the body in person, presenting the documents necessary for the negotiation, which are the identity card and printed ticket of the fine. In the absence of the ticket, the vehicle document may be used.

Payment, in turn, in most cases, must be made through card machines. It is worth mentioning that the installment can include more than one traffic fine. Therefore, when trading, it is important to take all outstanding fines.

In addition, there are already companies that carry out the installment of vehicle debts online, with easier consultations and immediate regularization, without the driver having to leave the house.

It is also possible to pay a fine with up to 40% discount

In addition to paying in installments, there is another way to make the payment of fines less heavy on the budget: through the SNE – Electronic Notification System. It is a virtual means of communication, made available by the National Traffic Department – SENATRAN. It allows the sending of notifications, communications and documents, related to traffic violations, in digital format.

The SNE offers up to 40% discount for the payment of fines. However, to enjoy this possibility, the driver must pay the fine by the due date. In addition, once the driver chooses to pay the fine at a discount, he will not be able to present a prior defense or appeal, if he wants to defend himself at the administrative level.

To register with the SNE, you must download the Digital Transit Wallet (CDT) application. In the application, just go to the “Infractions” option and search for “Aderir ao SNE”. Once that’s done, just fill in some data and finalize the membership.

