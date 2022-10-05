Flamengo can take a star from Atlético MG in 2023; player is dissatisfied with Cuca

Flamengo, in the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, is already looking to the next season and aiming for big names in the market. Marco Braz’s idea is to further improve the cast of Dorival Jr’s team so that the giant from Rio will continue fighting for all possible titles.

Among the names, Hulk was ventilated by sources outside the club, but soon denied by journalist Jorge Nicola, who claims that an agreement between the parties is impossible. However, Flamengo has its eye on another rooster star, nachowho would be dissatisfied at the Minas Gerais club with coach Cuca.

According to journalist Mauro Sant’Anna, Nacho is not at all happy with the position he has been playing under Cuca’s command. The midfielder lives his worst moment with the shirt of the Minas Gerais club and cannot perform at the level he always used to play in Brazil.

Flamengo, then, according to other sources (Rádio Itatiaia), is analyzing the Argentine’s situation and, in case it finds a breach, it can remove the player from the Galo. At the moment, however, there are no contacts on the part of the Rio club for Nacho, in the sights of other Brazilian clubs.

Flamengo enters the field this Wednesday, at home, against Internacional, for the Brasileirão.