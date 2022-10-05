Flamengo is interested in Nacho Fernández, from Atlético-MG, says journalist

Argentine midfielder is in the reserve of the Minas Gerais team

Focused on winning two titles this month, Flamengo is also already planning the 2023 season. The team will lose some players, such as Diego Alves and Diego Ribas, who will not renew. On the other hand, the list of reinforcements may have an old acquaintance of the red-black: midfielder Nacho Fernández, from Atlético-MG.

The Argentine player is uncomfortable with the reserve at Atlético-MG and, in search of new air, the destination may be Flamengo. The 32-year-old athlete even participated in the last 10 games of the alvinegro team, but he only started on three occasions and played the full 90 minutes on only one occasion. The information was initially disclosed by journalist Mauro Sant’Anna.

Earn money with Flamengo wins

On the other hand, hiring Nacho shouldn’t be easy. The midfielder has a contract with Atlético-MG until the end of 2023 and still earns about R$ 1 million per month, according to the same journalist. The Minas Gerais team, it is worth mentioning, has been a rival to Flamengo for national titles in recent years. Earlier this year, by the way, Alvinegro defeated Fla, on penalties, in the Brazilian Supercup. In normal time, 2 to 2, with one of the goals scored by the Argentine.

Flamengo currently has Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro in the creation of the team. The two should start against Internacional, this Wednesday (05), at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will take place at Maracanã, and it is Fla’s last home match before going to the final of the Copa do Brasil.

The decision of the national knockout will be against Corinthians, on October 12 and 19, with the decisive game at Maracanã. Both matches will be at 21:45 (Brasília time). As already highlighted, Fla has another chance to win another title this month: the Libertadores. In this competition, Rubro-Negro faces Athletico-PR, in a single game, on 10/29, in a single game in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador.