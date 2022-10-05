Flamengo lineup: Dorival goes full force for the duel with Internacional | Flamengo

After renewing their spirits after the 4-1 over Bragantino, Flamengo faces Internacional, this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã, for the 30th round of the Brazilian. The tendency is that the coach Dorival Júnior will go with maximum force in the field.

The team will have the starting players who did not start in the last round, such as David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís and João Gomes.

The probable lineup: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

In addition to Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio, who are no longer playing this year, the absence for this game is Erick Pulgar, who injured his left ankle in a match for the Chilean national team.

Internacional was the opponent of Dorival Júnior’s debut for Flamengo, in the first round. Since then he has achieved 63.15% in the Brazilian, with 36 points conquered.

Flamengo opens decisive October with a rout at Bragantino

About 31,000 tickets were sold in advance for this Wednesday’s duel. The trend is that in the game against Cuiabá, next weekend, Dorival will select a reserve team, since on the 12th he will play with Corinthians in the first match of the final of the Copa do Brasil.

