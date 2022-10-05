Flamengo vs Internacional: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Flamengo and Internacional face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Colorado is the runner-up with 53 points, five more than the red-black team, which is in fifth.

Flamengo is going with full force, despite the club’s priority being the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, later this month. The objective is to add points to try to finish in the best possible position and keep the team at a good level of competition and rhythm.

Inter seeks to maintain the positive momentum. Against Flamengo, the team puts its almost two-month unbeaten record to the test. There are nine games without losing, with six wins and three draws in the period

The confrontation has been marked by balance recently. In the last ten duels, there were four wins for each side and two draws.

Flamengo – coach: Dorival Júnior

The team will have maximum strength this Wednesday, at Maracanã, with the laps of David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís and João Gomes, who did not participate in the victory over Bragantino.

The probable lineup: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

embezzlement: Erick Pulgar has a problem with his left ankle; Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio are recovering from knee surgeries and are out of the season.

hanging: Vidal, Thiago Maia and Diego.

Internacional – coach: Mano Menezes

After serving suspension, Gabriel Mercado returns to the team to form the defense duo with Vitão. Without Gabriel, injured, and Johnny, who took the third yellow card, Mano will bet on Liziero and Edenilson as the first two men in midfield. Keiller receives another opportunity on goal.

Likely lineup: Keiller; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Liziero, Edenilson, Alan Patrick, Mauricio and Pedro Henrique; German.

embezzlement: Taison (family issue), Gabriel (broken right knee ligaments), Johnny (suspended), Daniel (physical transition) and Wanderson (right thigh discomfort)

hanging: Taison, Alan Patrick, Liziero, Thauan Lara, Gabriel, Kaique Rocha, Keiller and Mauricio.