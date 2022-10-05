off field
Clubs face each other in the Copa do Brasil decision starting next week
The decision between Flamengo and Corinthians, for the Copa do Brasil, starts next week, at Neo Química Arena. For ex-player Cicinho, idol of São Paulo, Rubro-Negro will easily beat Alvinegro.
– This Flamengo team will make Corinthians pass the biggest shame in the club’s history in a final – commented Cicinho during ‘SBT Sports’.
The first game takes place on October 12, while the second takes place a week later, at Maracanã. In the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians is fourth, while Flamengo is fifth.
Flamengo eliminated Corinthians from Libertadores this season with two quarter-final wins. In the first round of the Brasileirão, the São Paulo team beat Rubro-Negro 1-0 at home.