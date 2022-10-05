The decision between Flamengo and Corinthians, for the Copa do Brasil, starts next week, at Neo Química Arena. For ex-player Cicinho, idol of São Paulo, Rubro-Negro will easily beat Alvinegro.

– This Flamengo team will make Corinthians pass the biggest shame in the club’s history in a final – commented Cicinho during ‘SBT Sports’.

The first game takes place on October 12, while the second takes place a week later, at Maracanã. In the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians is fourth, while Flamengo is fifth.

Flamengo eliminated Corinthians from Libertadores this season with two quarter-final wins. In the first round of the Brasileirão, the São Paulo team beat Rubro-Negro 1-0 at home.