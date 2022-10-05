Flora plans ambitious plan after tragic death of Gonçalo

Who imagined that Flora (Patricia Pillar) would be harmed after killing Gonçalo (Mauro Mendonça) thought wrong. In the rerun of “A Favorita”, on TV Globo’s Vale a Pena Ver de Nova, she will benefit from the businessman’s departure when he becomes president of the Fontini Group.

The moment comes when the villain invents for the veteran who killed Irene (Gloria Menezes) and Lara (Mariana Ximenes). The news will make the businessman suffer a heart attack, since the murderer will refuse to give him the medicine. This will make the grandmother and granddaughter have their hands tied to prove that Flora was responsible for the death of the rich man.

However, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will also win. She will be promoted to chairman of the board of shareholders at his company.

In the face of all this upheaval, Flora will take advantage of the position to flaunt as much as she can. She will also gather all the collaborators of the group to make it very clear that she is in charge there.

“A Favorita” is a telenovela by João Emanuel Carneiro, with general direction by Ricardo Waddingtion. It originally aired from June 2, 2008 to January 16, 2009, in 197 chapters, with actresses Claudia Raia and Patrícia Pillar as protagonists.