Flora turns the tables, finds out that Gonçalo already knows she is a murderer and decides to act before him: “he’ll fall off his horse”

In The favorite, Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) will find that Flora (Patricia Pillar) is an assassin and will try to act against the villain in silence. On the other hand, the blonde will be faster, connect the dots and conclude that the old man already knows everything about her: “will fall off the horse”will say the viper to Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura).

“Gonçalo already knows about Baiano. Dodi saw the two of you meeting today, Silveirinha. The Old Man already knows everything.” Flora will say. “So it’s explained! He came to me with a conversation, a very strange conversation, talking about friendship, loyalty!”, the butler will speak.

Flora will then draw: “It’s theater! The old man is trying to get around us. But if he’s thinking he’s smarter than I am, he’s going to fall off his horse! I’m going to end his race and it’s going to be now”, will sentence the character of Patricia Pillar.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.