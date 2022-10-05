Fluminense lineup: Nino travels to Goiânia, and team may have more changes against Atlético-GO | fluminense

The Fluminense delegation landed on Tuesday night in Goiânia, where they will face Atlético-GO this Wednesday, at Antônio Accioly, at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. Without being able to count on Manoel, who will serve an automatic suspension for being sent off against Galo, and Samuel Xavier, who is also out for receiving the third yellow card, the team must have more news in the lineup.

Nathan was not listed for the game against Atlético-MG because he belonged to the Minas Gerais club, but he was tested in the last training sessions in the vacancy of Matheus Martins for the confrontation against Dragão. The midfielder disputes the position in the match with the promise of Xerém.

Another who was left out against Galo was Nino. The defender did not play as a precaution after having felt a muscle discomfort against Juventude, but he traveled with the group and should start against Dragão.

In the defensive sector, Felipe Melo and David Braz are vying for Manoel’s spot. Felipe Melo played in the sector in the last two games, in the rout against Juventude and in the defeat against Galo, and is the favorite for the position.

David Braz, on the other hand, was the team’s starter in the first half, alongside Nino himself, and runs on the outside to take the spot.

With the absence of Samuel Xavier, who should win the opportunity is the right-back Calegari. Replaced in the final stretch of the defeat to Atlético-MG after lying on the pitch with leg pain, Arias underwent exams and should also play.

The probable lineup of Fluminense has: Fábio, Calegari, Nino, Felipe Melo (David Braz) and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli and Ganso; Nathan (Matheus Martins), Arias and Cano.

With 9 expulsions, Fluminense is the one that took most reds in the Brasileirão

With the defeat to Galo, Fluminense continues with 51 points in the leaderboard and fell to third place – Inter beat Santos and reached 53 points.

