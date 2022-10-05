Fluminense opens negotiations to renew with Fernando Diniz | fluminense

Fluminense officially started negotiations to renew Fernando Diniz’s contract, which expires at the end of 2022. The ge found that the coach’s manager, Giuliano Bertolucci, traveled to Rio de Janeiro last Monday and met at the headquarters of the club, in Laranjeiras, with the president Mário Bittencourt and the executive director of football, Paulo Angioni.

Conversations are still at an early stage, including without a definition on the duration of a new bond. But the agent’s idea was to know Tricolor’s plans for the coach, who did not attend the meeting. Diniz is in his second spell at the club and ends the year valued in the market with public recognition for his current work.

Hired in April after the departure of Abel Braga, Diniz has a contract with Fluminense until the end of 2022. In this passage, the coach has a 64.8% success rate after 35 games: there were 20 wins, eight draws and seven defeats. Tricolor is currently third in the Brazilian Championship.

Diniz’s numbers in 2022 Games wins draws defeats utilization 35 20 8 7 64.8%

What may delay a definition on renewal is that 2022 is an election year in Laranjeiras. Close to Diniz, Mário has not yet made it official, but he will be a candidate for reelection. As an opposition, for now two lawyers have launched their pre-candidacies: Ademar Arrais and Marcelo Souto. The electoral process will take place in the second half of November, as determined by the club’s statutes.

Before the game against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, had already revealed his intention to renew with the coach. At the time, he even said that he even intends to develop a project to implement Dinizismo, a characteristic game model of the coach, from the club’s youth categories.

– Our work, especially in relation to his work (Diniz), of restructuring the field, the football we play… We are obviously not concerned and evaluating the issue of results, but the continuity of this work . It is an election year in Fluminense, I have already told him that if I continue from 2023 onwards, I am interested in him staying with us for a long time – said Mário Bittencourt at the time, who added:

– Including structuring a work that can start from the base divisions, for us to create a game identity, a game style that comes from the base, because we really like the style of play he implemented. I think Brazilian football needs that, it needs modernity, a football game that brings our characteristics, which is having possession of the ball, which is playing, attacking. We have this in mind.

