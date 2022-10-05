According to Fernanda Machado, co-founder of the startup Felí, there are 3 ways to speed up the payment of real estate financing.

It is very common to buy a property through a mortgage loan these days. And this can compromise monthly income by up to 30% depending on the situation. In short, high inflation and the prices of basic products also contribute to the negative account in finance.

According to data from Serasa, 66.6 million Brazilians currently live with overdue bills. In general, this is largely due to delays with credit cards, basic bills and real estate financing. And one of the highest and most critical points of these price increases is related to the increase in food and fuel.

Currently, the Selic rate is at 13.75%, after its 12th consecutive rise. Even this increase makes the more expensive real estate financing. Those who fail to pay the installments can get into debt or even be without the property. In view of this, check out, below, tips to keep paying your property.

Follow these tips and pay off your mortgage ahead of time

According to Fernanda Machado, co-founder of the startup Felí, there are 3 ways to speed up the payment of real estate financing:

1. FGTS

Using the FGTS is a good way to pay a real estate financing. This is said because you can use up to 80% of the present value in the balance to pay up to 12 installments in arrears. This novelty came into effect in May and is valid until December 2022. The rule applies to properties with a value of up to R$ 1.5 million.

2. Amortization of installments

Through this strategy, the customer can advance one or more months of installments of the real estate financing. This helps to reduce debt, with lower installment rates. This strategy is the most suitable, even more so when the person has money left and can invest in this advance.

3. Home Equity Loan

Finally, choosing the Home Equity loan, which has the lowest interest rates, is a good option. From it, the client can borrow up to R$ 50 thousand, or even 50% of the value of the property.

