Former gymnastics coach sentenced to 109 years in prison for rape of vulnerable

Former coach of the Brazilian men’s artistic gymnastics team Fernando de Carvalho Lopes was sentenced to 109 years and eight months in prison for rape of vulnerable against four victims, on trial at the 2nd Criminal Court of São Bernardo do Campo. The decision is at first instance and can be appealed. The information was originally published by GE and confirmed by Estadão.

Fernando de Carvalho Lopes was denounced in the Public Ministry in articles 217-A (rape of the vulnerable) and 226 item II (aggravating by the power relationship in relation to the victims). The defense will appeal to the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP). After the second instance, appeals will still be made to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and the Superior Federal Court (STF). The process runs in secrecy of justice.

The former coach became the target of an investigation by the São Paulo State Public Ministry in 2018 for alleged sexual abuse committed against underage boys between 1999 and 2016.







According to the report, Fernando de Carvalho Lopes would have committed sexual abuse for several years in training, physical tests and even on trips with several athletes. The police began to investigate the case based on the complaint of a 13-year-old boy, identified as the first victim to report the fact.

Due to a complaint of sexual abuse that Fernando de Carvalho Lopes was removed from the Brazilian national team of the modality a month before the start of the Rio Olympic Games, in 2016. The coach has always worked with the basic categories, started in volleyball and changed to the gym.

The athletes accuse the coach of having taken advantage of his young age and lack of technical knowledge. According to them, the trainer touched them on their private parts constantly. Pan-American champion for teams with the Brazilian team in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2011, Pétrix Barbosa, now 26 years old, was one of those who confirmed the abuse and said that he “wake up with Fernando’s hand inside my pants” “. Subsequently, other athletes came forward and denounced the coach for sexual abuse.

In 2019, Fernando was banned from the sport after receiving a unanimous sentence by the Plenary of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) of the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (CBG), in addition to a fine of R$ 1.6 million. A year earlier, he had already been sentenced by the First Commission of the STJD on gymnastics, in Brasília, to almost four years of suspension, in addition to having received a fine of R$ 300 thousand.

