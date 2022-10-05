Gabigol can leave Flamengo in January for Europe after a request from the coach

Gabigol may be leaving Flamengo in January 2023. Big name of the carioca club and, still, with a good contract time, the shirt 9 does not think about returning to European football, but the challenge may knock on his door and, once back, where it didn’t shine, it can happen.

Gabigol is 26 years old and has been defending Flamengo’s colors since 2019. He was hired after failing to shine in European football, and Flamengo paid Inter Milan a big hefty sum. Years later, he may be leaving for La Liga, after a request to Sampaoli.

Sampaoli tends to be the new coach of the seville and his first signing would be Gabriel Barbosa. The striker is known by the Argentine, who wants the arrival of shirt 9 in order to “break” the goal drought of the Spanish club, which is going through a phase quite below expectations during the season.

On the market, Gabriel Barbosa is valued at just over 18 million euros. If he is signed, Sevilla, however, will have to pay more, since Flamengo is not thinking about selling their top scorer of recent years.

gabigol

In European football, Gabigol has had spells at two clubs, Inter and Benfica, but lackluster for any of the big clubs.