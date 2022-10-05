Galaxy Z Fold 3 512 GB with R$ 5 thousand coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

Launched in Brazil in 2021, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a great purchase option for those looking for new technologies. After all, it brings a folding display, advanced hardware and lots of storage. And today, it has a super coupon coming out at R$ 6519 in cash or R$ 7798 in up to 10 interest-free installments!

For those unfamiliar, the Galazy Z Fold 3 has an internal 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QXGA+ resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This screen folds easily to deliver a much more practical use. In addition, there is a 6.2″ external display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate.

In hardware, the foldable features a Snapdragon 888 chip alongside 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal space. Furthermore, it includes more highlights like 12MP triple rear camera, 10MP front camera and support for next-gen 5G networks.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Main Features:

Internal Screen: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with QXGA+ resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate

7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with QXGA+ resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate External Screen: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 24.5:9 aspect ratio, HD+ resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 24.5:9 aspect ratio, HD+ resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Native Storage: 512 GB UFS 3.1

512 GB UFS 3.1 Back camera: 12 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 12 MP (Ultra wide, f/2.2, 123º) + 12 MP (Telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital)

12 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 12 MP (Ultra wide, f/2.2, 123º) + 12 MP (Telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital) Frontal camera: 10 MP (f/2.2, external), 4 MP (f/1.8, internal, under display)

10 MP (f/2.2, external), 4 MP (f/1.8, internal, under display) Drums: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Others: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, S Pen support (Fold Edition or S Pen Pro), IPX8 certification, side fingerprint reader, stereo audio

WARNING: Promotion was tested at the time of publication, but may expire at any time without notice. To receive promotions as soon as she leaves directly on WhatsApp or Telegram, join our offer groups:

WhatsApp group

Telegram Group