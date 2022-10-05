Garcia decides to support Bolsonaro in the 2nd round

The 2 met in São Paulo; the governor also supported Tarcísio de Freitas in the state

The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), declared support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of national elections. The decision was taken this Tuesday (4.Oct.2022) at a meeting in the city of São Paulo.

Garcia went to Congonhas airport, in the capital of São Paulo, to talk to Bolsonaro, who thanked the governor of SP and called him a “friend”.

“Rodrigo’s support is very welcome. I thank him from the heart, who already had a friend, now he will have a best friend for proposals that he suggests to our government, he may want to suggest to our government”, Bolsonaro said.

According to the Chief Executive, the partnership with Garcia will continue after the elections: “The government is not just one person, it is several people. And Rodrigo, for his experience, for his past, and more than that for the future, since he is a young man close to me. We here work together not only until the 30th of October, but also after the 30th of October there”.

“Our union now with Governor Rodrigo, who is part of this project with more intensity from now on, declaring that he wants the good of Brazil. The same thing I say to this side: it is the good of our country, it is our freedom that is at stake too. We here have a completely different policy on the other side.”Bolsonaro continued.

As determined by the Power 360the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, articulated Rodrigo Garcia’s support for President Jair Bolsonaro and Tarcísio de Freitas in the 2nd round elections.

“The National PSDB is meeting at this moment declaring neutrality and, therefore, releasing the States. I, as a candidate for governor by the party and as governor of São Paulo, declare my unconditional support for President Bolsonaro”said Garcia.

O Power 360 anticipated the information that the PSDB state directories would be released on the 2nd round. Behind the scenes, Garcia asked that there be no harassment of PSDB mayors in the state of São Paulo.

Watch:

Earlier, Rodrigo had already decided to support Tarcísio, who will face former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) in the 2nd round. The toucan has a historically bad relationship with the PT, which opposed his government in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo.

According to Rodrigo’s allies, the agreement is aimed at the post-election. The idea is to help the candidate, if he wins, to manage the policies underway in the state, in addition to also trying to retain the party’s mayors in the state.

It is common for the party that enters the government to make an effort to attract mayors to the party.

Rodrigo was a candidate for reelection, but came in 3rd place. Here are the final numbers of the elections in São Paulo, considering the valid votes:

DISPUTE

In the 1st round, São Paulo was one of the states in which Jair Bolsonaro won the elections. The federative unit has the largest electoral college in Brazil, with 34,667,793 voters eligible to vote, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In SP, the chief executive obtained 12,239,989 votes –47.71% of valid votes– against 10,490,032 votes (40.89% of valid votes) for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In all, Bolsonaro emerged victorious from the polls in 12 states and the Federal District, while Lula (PT) won in 14.