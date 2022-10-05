Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

posted on 10/04/2022 19:10



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @gisele)

The crisis in the marriage of Gisele Bündchen and American football player Tom Brady continues. according to the website Page Sixsources close to claim that the couple hired divorce lawyers.

The American press had already reported that the Brazilian model and her husband would be living in separate houses after a fight, but now they would also be taking steps towards a legal separation.





The crisis in the marriage of Gisele Bündchen and American football player Tom Brady continues. According to the website Page Six, sources close to them claim that the couple hired divorce lawyers.

The American press had already reported that the Brazilian model and her husband would be living in separate houses after a fight, but now they would also be taking steps towards a legal separation.

The problems in the relationship between Gisele and the athlete would have started after he gave up on retiring from the sport. To Elle magazine, the Brazilian revealed that she would like her husband to spend more time with the family.

In September, Gisele would have been seen crying on the streets of New York, as pointed out by Page Six. Brady, on the other hand, would be facing jokes and displeasure by his teammates, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, because of the crisis in the marriage.

Coverage of Correio Braziliense

Want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian Mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow up!