Giulia Be is admitted to a hospital in Rio: ‘I don’t know how to disguise it anymore’

Singer Giulia Be, 23, was admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro on Monday night. Without going into details about the reason for the hospitalization, the artist shared with her followers that she has been complaining about this same problem since last week.

Through the stories, Giulia told about the hospitalization. “As you know, I came to record the last songs here in RJ… But yesterday after the studio I went to the emergency room with the same pain I was in last week. I confess that I’m very sad about all this, I can’t hide it anymore” , began the singer.

Without being able to go into details, Giulia calmed fans saying that she is being medicated and that it is estimated that she will be fine soon. “More tests are being done and later I will be here to talk to you”, said the artist.

Then the singer made an appeal: “Doctors, when you hear a patient complaining, I beg you, don’t think it’s an exaggeration or a scene. A lot could have been avoided if the first doctor who saw me had really HEARD ME and done more tests,” he said.

Giulia had to stop recording her songs to take care of her health and that also messed with her. “I’m extremely devastated that I can’t be in the studio today, but I KNOW that God is going to lift me up very soon to be able to handle all these upcoming challenges,” the singer reflected.