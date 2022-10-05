Globoplay: all releases from October 2022

With some important releases during the month of Octoberthe catalog of Globoplay will get bigger. Starting with the soap operas, Globo’s streaming will feature the arrival of all flowers, the imposter, stone jungle and Bad angel.

In terms of films, recent productions the perfect mother-in-law and Assault on Paulista also land at Globoplay.

In the series, theodosia, Unforgettable, miraculous and sanditon are among the highlights of October. In addition, the design Dragon Ball Z Kai also arrives in streaming.

Check out the full list of releases below. tenth month of 2022 on the Globoplay streaming service. Many contents released by the platform do not yet have defined dates, but they have been confirmed and the releases will take place during the month of October.

Series – October 2022

10/04 – Theodosia – Season 1

10/04 – Unforgettable – Season 1

10/05 – Angelyne – Behind the Hollywood Icon – Season 1

10/10 – Miraculous – Season 4 / Part 2

Sandington – season 2

Riviera – Season 2

Blanca – season 1

Dragon Ball Z Kai – Season 1

Catherine the Great – Season 1

Novels – October 2022

10/03 – The Imposter

10/10 – Stone Jungle

10/19 – All Flowers

10/24 – Evil Angel

Documentaries and Specials – October 2022

10/07 – The Perfect Mother-in-Law – Movie

Assault on Paulista – Film

