Gloria Perez opens the game about characters by Chay Suede and Lucy Alves and gives Travessia spoilers: “I always wanted to”

Novelist reveals that he found in the actress an inspiration to build another character and that he also always wanted to work with the actor.

Globo’s new 9 pm telenovela, which will take the place left by Pantanal, is causing the biggest uproar on the verge of its premiere, as the public tries to know what’s coming in the next plot. And to satisfy a little curiosity, the author of the feuilleton, Glória Perez, decided to anticipate the emotions that are to come. She spoke in an interview for the Gshow portal.

Travessia will be on the small screen from October 10, when the author of hits such as O Clone (2001), Caminhos das Índias (2009) and A Força do Querer (2017) will debut a partnership with the two actors who play the protagonist couple of its new serial: Chay Suede and Lucy Alves. “Sometimes we look at a figure and the figure inspires a character for you”said the novelist.

The novelist revealed that she found in the actress an inspiration to build another character: “When I saw Lucy singing on The Voice I thought she would be perfect if I wrote a story in the Northeast. And I’ve always wanted to work with Chay.”, she confessed. Still in an interview for Gshow, the writer delivers what every novelist loves most: fresh spoilers about this upcoming novel.

She commented on the weaknesses and strengths that Brisa, Lucy’s character, carries and that the audience will be able to perceive in the first episodes: “She is an orphan girl, so since she was little she had to fend for herself. That makes her an even stronger person, but also very needy. So when she meets Ari [personagem de Chay]all this emotional investment she makes in him and in the marriage is because that’s what she lacked from the roots, that’s what she didn’t have, a family”warns Gloria.