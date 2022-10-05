Glória Pires shows off her attic with its own gym, snooker and more

Actress showed what her luxurious attic is like in her mansion

the global actress Gloria Pires recently aired the attic of his mansion on the TV show TV GloboO GNT, Home: Inner Life. On the occasion, she showed the presenter Alberto Renault your multipurpose attic, a place for self-care, study, work and exercise.

“This place was originally a space for the family, a place to party… I was taking over this space because I started to really miss practicing my physical activities at home”, explained Gloria Pires.

The environment is a large space that serves as a gym for the actress, where she exercises, always in the company of her dogs, as well as a pool area, a huge painting of her husband next to the pool table, sofa and chairs, and several other things.

Check out the images below!

SOAP DRAWING

Glória Pires ended up being removed from the cast of the soap opera Fuzuê, written by Gustavo Reis and which is in line for the seven o’clock time. Her departure from the cast of her plot was due to the lack of renowned actors currently available to the channel.

With that, the actress was transferred to another job, she will be one of the main characters in the novel Terra Vermelha, by Walcyr Carrasco, who will replace Travessia, at nine o’clock, in 2023.