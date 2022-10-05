God of War Ragnarok has leaked enemy list; check out

With more than a month to go until its launch on PS5 and PS4, God of War Ragnarok have had some of their information leaked ahead of time on the internet. This time, what was leaked was a list of the different types of enemies that Kratos you will find on the way to your new adventure.

The details initially appeared on the Insider-Gaming website, which is owned by Tom Henderson, a well-known insider who is often right about video game-related leaks. If you’re curious and don’t mind this kind of spoiler, you can check out the enemies list and a brief description below:

aesir : the Gods who control the Nine Realms.

: the Gods who control the Nine Realms. beasts : animals that roam the Realms as prey or predators.

: animals that roam the Realms as prey or predators. Dwarves : masters of forging legendary weapons and armor.

: masters of forging legendary weapons and armor. elves : Two factions of Light and Dark that fight to control the Light of Alfheim.

: Two factions of Light and Dark that fight to control the Light of Alfheim. ethereal : ghosts and spirits that roam the Nine Realms.

: ghosts and spirits that roam the Nine Realms. Humans : collectors.

: collectors. Jotnar : the last giants hiding to pass on their knowledge after the genocide caused by Odin.

: the last giants hiding to pass on their knowledge after the genocide caused by Odin. monsters : creatures from Norse mythology.

: creatures from Norse mythology. Nelwalkers : bodies reanimated with the various souls of Helheim that are cursed to roam the Nine Realms.

: bodies reanimated with the various souls of Helheim that are cursed to roam the Nine Realms. seidr : Humans who have been corrupted by Seior magic.

: Humans who have been corrupted by Seior magic. vanir: Gods who fought Aesir and lost.

According to the leak, these are factions that may display some sort of hostility towards Kratos, but it’s also possible that some are more friendly. This can be especially true for humans and dwarves, especially since we’ve already seen dwarves helping the protagonist in the previous game.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to find out this and more on November 9th, when God of War Ragnarok officially arrive on Sony consoles!