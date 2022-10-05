Gonçalo tests with Silveirinha, takes him by surprise by saying that he is in his will and has the answer he wanted: “that tragedy”

In The favorite, Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) will decide to test Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura). After discovering all the rottenness of the butler, the businessman will decide to talk to him and say that he will include him in his will just to see his reaction.

“Silveirinha… always so humble, so submissive to me and Irene (Glória Menezes). You’re part of that family, boy. It’s even in my will, did you know that?”, says Gonçalo. Silveirinha will be amazed: “Testament? I didn’t know,” he says. “Then find out. I made this decision to include you after seeing you so supportive of us during the kidnapping of Lara and Flora.”says the rich man.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

Gonçalo will also talk about the abduction of Halley (Cauã Reymond) when he was a baby: “a helpless child, cowardly torn from her mother’s arms, that tragedy. How were you supportive?, will mock. Silveirinha will remain very suspicious. “I believe that this is how you pay the good that one person does to another”will fire.

See also: Repentant, Irene knocks on Donatela’s door, kneels and asks for forgiveness for having believed in Flora: “I made a barbaric mistake”

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.