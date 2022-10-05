“Goodbye,…”; Endrick doesn’t forgive and makes a new ‘victim’ in Palmeiras training; photo went viral on social media

The 16-year-old centre-forward continues to stand out in training and fans live in anticipation of his debut for the professional

the crowd of palm trees is counting down to the Brazilian Championship title, as Abel Ferreira’s team leads the table with 63 points, 10 ahead of Internacional. In addition to the real possibility of a third cup of the season, the palestrino is also eagerly awaiting the debut of endrick on the professional team.

The 16-year-old striker has already been listed in recent matches, but has not yet been called by the Portuguese coach. Endrick, a sensation from the alviverde base with four titles, among them the unprecedented Copinha, has already gotten used to the harassment of European giants, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, Abel chose to preserve Endrick in the decisive games of Palmeiras for the Brazilian Championship. Names like Merentiel, Rafael Navarro and Juan Manuel “Flaco” López come ahead in the scale.

Meanwhile, Endrick continues to give his “shows” in training at the Football Academy. Luan and Gustavo Gómez had already been photo pivots for the striker, who played pranks on the ball veterans. This Tuesday (3), it was the turn of the Chilean Benjamin Kuscevic be the new victim of the Palmeiras phenomenon.

On his Instagram account, Endrick posted an image at the exact moment of a disconcerting dribble and the caption was neat. “Bye, Kuse”, joked the striker. The tendency is for him to be called up again, but by João Martins, as Abel will serve automatic suspension against Coritiba this Thursday (6th).